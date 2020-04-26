UCHealth nurses get creative to make mask wearing more comfortable

COLORADO SPRINGS – A group of nurses at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central decided to get crafty after the pain behind their ears due to their face masks got worse.

“We have to wear our masks for 12-hour shifts. You had 30 minutes before and 30 minutes after, that is almost 13 hours a day,” Trisha Senrick, a nurse at UCHealth said.

Senrick said they started making headbands with buttons on them. So instead of the strings of the masks having to go behind their ears they hook to the headbands.

“I myself have experienced pain behind my ears after wearing it for a full day and even some bruising,” Senrick said.

Kimberly Sperry, a nurse manager at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central said she had heard that nursing staff and others on the front lines were experiencing pain behind their ears, so she went to Pinterest to find someways to help design the headbands.

“I bought a set of jersey sheets and we’ve been cutting them up. We’ve had just about everybody coming in and helping during lunchtime,” Sperry said.

In a statement released by UCHealth they said so far, they have made 75 headbands, delivering them in goody bags to staff in the ICU over the past week. Sperry said her goal is to make 150 to distribute to colleagues and she said her daughter is even helping make them from home.

She said it only takes them between 15 to 20 minutes to make the headbands. Nurses around the hospital can feel the difference.

“Most of our nurses, especially on the floor I work, wear the headbands and I started wearing a headband probably about three days ago and it’s made a big difference,” Senrick said.

Also in the goody bag with the headbands: a pack of Extra gum, with a special message: