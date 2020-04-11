UCHealth nurse shares her experience on the front lines fighting coronavirus

COLORADO SPRINGS – A nurse at UCHealth gave a little insight to life on the front lines of battling the coronavirus.

“It brings up mixed emotions,” Nurse Jessica Yoo with UCHealth said. “I knew when I signed up something like this was possible. The fear of bringing it home to your family is very scary and very real.”

Yoo said since the influx of coronavirus cases she’s had to change not only her routines at the hospital but also at home.

“I have small children at home and my parents are in their 70’s that live close to me so when I get home I have a specific spot where my shoes go and my clothes go straight into the washing machine,” Yoo said. “My kids know not to hug me.”

At the hospital she said she misses hugging her patients and her coworkers. She said because of the virus they have lost that ability to connect. Yoo said she and her coworkers really count on the leadership at UCHealth.

“Last week I had a mental breakdown for half-an-hour,” Yoo explained. “I appreciate our leadership because she pulled me aside and gave me a hug. That means a lot.”

Another detail Yoo went into was the importance of ventilators because across the country there is a shortage.

“When we make the decision to take someone’s breathing over for them, that decision isn’t taken lightly,” Yoo said.

She said patients normally have on ventilators for a few days are now having to be on them for up to two weeks because of the coronavirus. Yoo said as they continue to fight the coronavirus it reminds them of how strong their team at UCHealth is.

“Every discharge we have here we celebrate because we know with each one here there is another one somewhere else. We know these patients going home are going home to recover. So, there is hope. We can get through this,” Yoo said.