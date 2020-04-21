UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central gives warm sendoff to recovering COVID-19 patient

COLORADO SPRINGS — Staff at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central gave a joyous sendoff Tuesday afternoon to Marina Cruz, who was hospitalized from COVID-19 since March 28.

Cruz’s family met her outside the hospital doors for an emotional reunion. She hadn’t seen her family for 25 days.

“I miss my family so much,” she said earlier Tuesday. “I haven’t seen them since March 28. They are the ones who keep me going – my kids, my family.”

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers said as of Tuesday morning there are only 35 people in El Paso County hospitals with COVID-19.