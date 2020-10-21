UCHealth integrates behavioral health experts into primary care clinics

COLORADO — Behavioral health experts are now working hand-in-hand with primary care physicians at about 30 UCHealth primary care clinics across Colorado, providing crucial resources to patients experiencing anxiety, depression, or other challenges.

“Patients can be referred to a specialist for a wide range of reasons – from depression and anxiety to help for managing behavioral issues that impact their medical condition, such as stress management for high blood pressure,” said Lynnay Carona, the licensed clinical social worker at the UCHealth Fontanero clinic.

A Colorado Health Foundation poll released last month found half of Coloradans surveyed reported experiencing mental health strain because of the virus.

“Self-care can also include talking to someone, talking to a professional. It doesn’t mean that there has to be something ‘wrong with you.’ It could be that you have some stressors or some problems that you want to get a third-party perspective from that’s not intimately involved in your life and may have motivations one way or another,” said Carona.

How to see a therapist:

If you are already a patient at a primary care practice that also has a behavioral health therapist, you can seek a referral from your primary care provider to see the expert. A list of primary care clinics currently offering behavioral health services, which are available to existing patients, can be found here.

Does insurance cover behavioral health visits?

Patients will want to check on their insurance plan specifics, but visits should be covered just like any other primary care visit because of UCHealth’s integrated focus on this care.

Locations:

>Click here to view UCHealth clinic locations across Colorado Springs and Teller County.

Will UCHealth continue to add behavioral health experts?

Yes. Throughout the rest of 2020 and into 2021, UCHealth will continue to add behavioral health experts to primary care clinics.

What do I do if I need help immediately?

If you are experiencing a mental health crisis, please call 911 or go to your local emergency room. Colorado Crisis Services also offers 24-7-365 support for mental health crisis by calling 844-493-TALK (8255) or by texting TALK to 38255.

The addition of these services is part of a commitment UCHealth made a year ago to invest at least $100 million into behavioral health services.