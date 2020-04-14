UCHealth hospitals release COVID-19 recovery numbers

Haran Karan and some of the members of his care team from the ICU and the medical unit at Memorial Hospital North celebrate his recovery from COVID-19.

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Monday, Governor Jared Polis announced the state will begin providing data showing the number of people who have been released from the hospital after being treated for coronavirus.

In a press conference on Monday afternoon, Polis said that information would be available to the public sometime this week.

On Tuesday, UCHealth released its first numbers of recoveries, giving the community an early look at a data set that stretches beyond the number of hospitalizations and deaths, which have been updated, statewide, on a daily basis.

According to a written statement, UCHealth has tested more than 10,500 people for COVID-19. More than 370 patients, the hospitals say, have recovered enough to be discharged. About 250 people continue to receive care right now.

“The numbers are not particularly meaningful,” Dr. Leon Kelly noted in a Colorado Springs City Council Work Session on Tuesday morning, but he said, the significance of those reports will change. “In the next few weeks, we’ll transition to contacting those individuals… and following up with them,” he said, clarifying that the information provided in those interviews can help us move forward, by identifying symptoms we’ve overlooking early on, and guiding us in slowing the spread of the virus.

Still, the report from UCHealth, is a positive one.

“We celebrate each and every time one of our patients recovers,” said Jessica Yoo, a nurse and house supervisor at Memorial Hospital. “Seeing patients go home and be reunited with their loved ones gives us renewed energy and optimism.”

One such patient is Hakan Karan, a Colorado Springs husband and father, who was admitted to Memorial Hospital North with COVID-19 on March 25.

Karan spent a week on a ventilator before being extubated and released on April 10.

And, UCHealth says it’s seeing even more positive trends.

“The rate of increase of new cases has slowed, and our number of hospitalized patients is growing more slowly, but it is essential that Coloradans continue to practice social distancing. The minute we let up, we will likely see cases spike again,” said Dr. Richard Zane, UCHealth chief innovation officer and emergency services executive director.

“We’re learning more and more about the virus,” Kelly said on Tuesday morning. “There will be new cases no matter what we do, and that’s okay.”

The goal, he said, is to protect our at-risk populations, while allowing herd-immunity to build, as the virus moves through healthier groups of people.

A vaccine, Kelly said, is likely at least one year away.