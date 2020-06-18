UCCS Student dies after falling 80 feet in rock-climbing accident

COLORADO SPRINGS — University of Colorado, Colorado Springs has confirmed to FOX21 News that sophomore student Elizabeth Young, 18, passed away on June 11 after a rock-climbing accident.

UCCS said since the incident did not happen on campus the University referred FOX21 News to Young’s memorial page that shared more information.

According to Young’s obituary, she along with a couple of other friends went climbing on June 10th when the tragic accident occurred. Young was harnessed in and as she went over the edge from the top, the rope broke and she fell about 80 feet. Her injuries were extensive. She was conscious and coherent. It took about 30 minutes for the EMT’s to reach her. She was airlifted to the hospital in Colorado Springs.

Young was apart of the Mechanical Engineering program at UCCS and had just finished her first year. She went to Douglas County High School. While she was in high school, she worked as a lifeguard at Great Wolf Lodge, then she worked at Home Goods. While in college she worked at Chick-fil-A.

Young is survived by her parents Harry and Tiffani Young and her two younger siblings, Harry and Catherine.

Young’s service of remembrance is set for Saturday, June 20 at Calvary Castle Rock at 11 a.m. Graveside service is to follow.