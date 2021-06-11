UCCS Graduate student free climbs El Capitan

COLORADO SPRINGS — A graduate student at UCCS has become the fourth woman to free climb a massive rock formation in Yosemite National Park.

It took Amity Warme five and a half days to scale golden gate, a climbing route on El Capitan. The rock structure is around 3,000 feet.

Every night Warme set up camp on natural ledges but sometimes had to create her own horizontal space. One night, she slept suspended horizontally on the rock wall, with 2,000 feet below her.

This isn’t the fist time Warme has broke a rock climbing record.

Last summer, she became the first woman to ascend Enter the Dragon a hiking trail on the Fins in Idaho.