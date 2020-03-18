Southern Colorado Universities cancel May commencement and moves to remote learning

COLORADO SPRINGS — The University of Colorado Colorado Springs said Tuesday that extraordinary times require extraordinary action.

With the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 growing rapidly across Colorado Springs and communities, UCCS is taking strong action to minimize the risk.

Effective immediately, they are extending remote learning and remote working until the end of spring term.

Spring Commencement for UCCS will not take place in person on May 15 due to safety concerns. UCCS is working on other ways to celebrate the milestone with the graduates. UCCS said to expect more details in the coming days.

Remote learning for the rest of the semester. This includes all on-campus labs, with very few exceptions. Students are encouraged to contact their individual faculty members with any questions about their specific classes.

Remote working for the rest of the semester: Employees will continue to work remotely from home for the rest of the semester. Only employees required to maintain campus safety and residential operations will continue to report to campus. Please visit the COVID-19 HR Guidance webpage for guidance, including student employee related information. We will continue to update this information regularly. We are already using remote meetings technology such as Microsoft Teams software to conduct meetings. This will ensure that we are able to replicate our on-campus operations on-line as much as possible.

Residence halls: Students living on campus must move out by noon Monday, March 23. The university will consider limited exceptions on a case-by-case basis. Students requesting to remain in the residence halls must contact Erik Newhouse at 719-255-3578 or enewhous@uccs.edu. Any student granted an exception should expect to relocate to another hall. A separate communication will be forthcoming from the Housing Office today, including information on a prorated refund policy. Dining will be available on a limited basis for those remaining on campus.

Wellness Center: Effective Monday, March 23, the Wellness Center will be moving to remote telehealth operations only.

Library resources for remote learning: Kraemer Family Library will begin to limit services effective immediately and will close for the rest of semester at 6 p.m. on Friday, March 20. Students, faculty and staff who need equipment to access remote learning and working may check out Chromebooks, laptops and WiFi hotspots on a first-come, first-served basis. They must check equipment out by Friday, March 20. This week’s library hours are available online.



Colorado College said they would be deciding about commencement soon.

President of Colorado State University-Pueblo Dr. Timothy Mottet said in a video statement that the University will completely be remote mode beginning Wednesday, March 18 at noon. The second decision is to postpone the May 2 commencement. The university plans to reschedule the commencement for a later date.

“We will come out of this a stronger university and a great deal of pride that we were able to do this together as a team. So I thank everyone and I wish all of you well,” said Dr. Timothy Mottet.