U.S. Space Command re-launches at Peterson AFB

COLORADO SPRINGS — Plenty of military brass in the city Monday as U.S. Space Command is back to full operations re-launching at temporary home in Peterson Air Force Base.

Among the dignitaries on hand, the Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff General Joseph Dunford Jr.

“In my view it’s not an overstatement we’re at another sputnik moment,” the Chairman of the Joint Chief of Staff General Joseph Dunford Jr. said. “We could argue the stakes are higher than the 50’s and 60’s.”

As the first nation to put a man on the moon, Dunford pointed out, the U.S. took the lead in space exploration and now, the need to get out in front of the world is there again.

“The reestablishment of the space command should be understood is part of a broader effort to maintain our nation’s competitive advantage in space,” Dunford Jr. explained.

The space wing of the Pentagon was last operational from 1985 until 2002 disbanded after the September 11 Terrorist Attacks to focus resources on homeland security.

President Donald Trump re-launched space command in December in hopes to improve the military space operations in the wake of strengthening rivals like China and Russia.

“Although space is clearly a war fighting domain, we do not want to fight a fight in space, the best way to do that is in a position of strength,” General John Jay Raymond said.

General John Jay Raymond has been appointed as commander of the space command and on Monday the ceremony declares Peterson Air Force Base and Colorado Springs as it’s temporary location.

“I couldn’t be more proud of the team, we need to recognized the fact by establishing this command we have reached a sign milestone, but we have

a big takes ahead, we must move fast and be bold,” Gen. Raymond said.

It’s goal will be to deter conflict in space, strengthen the United State’s deterrence capabilities and promote security and stability in space.

“I know that together we will answer the call for our new national imperative for space, now, it’s time to get to work,” Gen. Raymond added.

Peterson Air Force Base was announced as the initial headquarters for Space Command in August because it was the home to the previous Space Command and hosts other space operation units like the missile defense warning system.