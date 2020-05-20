U.S. Space Command campaign plan and new mission focus

PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Colo. – U.S. Space Command reached a critical milestone as the Department of Defense’s 11th Combatant Command by finalizing the command’s campaign plan, which incorporates a new mission statement placing greater emphasis on preparing for, defending against, and deterring threats.

The campaign plan provides guidance to USSPACECOM’s staff and components on day-to-day operations, activities and investments to achieve the command’s mission in support of DoD and national security objectives.

By signing the command’s campaign plan, Gen. John W. “Jay” Raymond, USSPACECOM commander and U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations, approved the command’s new mission statement:

To conduct operations in, from, and through space to deter conflict, and if necessary, defeat aggression, deliver space combat power for the Joint/Combined force, and defend U.S. vital interests with allies and partners.

The deliberate shift demonstrates the escalating threat posed by adversaries who have transformed space from a benign environment to a competitive domain and ensures the command is able to prevail in conflict should deterrence fail.

“U.S. space power and superiority is a critical enabler to the Joint force in protecting the homeland, fostering global security, and assuring allies. Space enables us to compete, deter and win,” Raymond said. “The USSPACECOM focus is on warfighting. The new mission statement helps us concentrate our efforts on deterrence, knowing we must be ready and capable of defeating adversaries should our nation call upon us to do so.

“The only way to ensure that we can defeat aggression is from a position of strength. And, space power is what enables the Joint force to achieve that,” Raymond concluded.

The campaign plan guides day-to-day activities of the COCOM, from how it develops cooperation with allies and partners to how it deals with competition from adversaries. The plan is designed to drive the COCOM toward a desired end-state. The congested, contested and competitive operational environment necessitates the robust nature of the plan and the new mission focus. It guides the command’s ability to deliver space combat power around the world.

“This iterative process continually evaluates whether the mission and overall objectives of the plan align with national strategies,” said Rear Adm. Marcus A. Hitchcock, USSPACECOM Director of Strategy, Plans and Policy. “This is a huge step forward for the command and will take our overall operational capabilities to a much higher level not only internally to the command, but also with our interactions with our partners and allies.”

The lines of effort contained within the campaign plan are aligned with the National Defense Strategy and the National Strategy for Space. The plan ensures that the command is defending on-orbit and terrestrial capabilities, delivering uninterrupted global space effects to the warfighter, strengthening the collective security by building up partnerships and alliances, posturing to ensure readiness to respond with decisive combat operations, and developing ready and lethal Joint space warfighters.

“Our ability to plan and execute global space operations conveys to our adversaries that the U.S. will always compete from a position of strength,” Hitchcock said.

The command continues to evolve and posture itself to deal effectively with potential conflict should deterrence efforts fail. The new mission and campaign plan will help to shape that posture and move the command toward future operations.

U.S. Space Command took another step in expanding its international space data sharing network; this time with the nation of Peru.

Maj. Gen. Javier Tuesta Marquez, National Commission on Aerospace Research and Development (CONIDA), Republic of Peru, and Rear Adm. Marcus A. Hitchcock, USSPACECOM Director of Strategy, Plans and Policy, co-signed the Memorandum of Understanding between the two entities.

“Peru has taken an important step today in advancing space domain awareness as a whole,” said Hitchcock. “USSPACECOM looks forward to this great new relationship with the Republic of Peru and CONIDA. It will provide essential inputs to our expanding network of space-faring nations, ensuring sustainability of the domain and the continued safety and security to all on-orbit assets.”

CONIDA is the lead agency for all space activities for the nation of Peru and the headquarters of the Peruvian Space Agency. Founded in 1974, the commission is now housed under the Peruvian Ministry of Defense.

“With this agreement Peru seeks to strengthen its space capabilities and contribute to global space safety,” said Tuesta Marquez.

CONIDA’s mission is to ‘promote, investigate, develop and disseminate space science and technology, generating products and services that contribute to the socioeconomic development and security of the nation, that promote spatial positioning in the region.’

The data sharing agreement demonstrates the growing importance of safety and security in the space domain to all responsible space-faring nations. This agreement will give Peru access to the highest quality satellite tracking data available to assist them with PerúSat-1 and its eventual follow-on and will provide a linkage to the experts at the 18th Space Control Squadron. In addition, the SSA Agreement enables Peru to request seven advanced services available only to agreement holders.

Including Peru, 25 foreign nations have joined the SSA data-sharing and safety of spaceflight network. This critical collaboration helps to maintain a robust picture of the space domain. These countries include: Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Israel, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Republic of Korea, Romania, Spain, Thailand, United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.