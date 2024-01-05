(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) announced on Friday, Jan. 5 that he will not be running for reelection in Colorado’s 5th Congressional District, and will be retiring from the U.S. House of Representatives at the end of 2024.

“I think it’s just the right time, and when I look at my family, we had a great time over the holidays and that just impressed on me again, how important family is and I just want to make sure that I take every opportunity, for this time in my life, to make sure that I can be with them and enjoy their company,” U.S. Rep. Doug Lamborn (R-CO) said during a phone call with FOX21 on Friday morning.

According to a press release from Alec Esteban, Interim Campaign Spokesman, during a discussion on the Richard Randall talk radio show Friday, the congressman thanked the community of El Paso County after serving nine terms in Congress.

“I thank the good people of El Paso County for the amazing and wonderful opportunity to serve in the nation’s capital as representative,” Lamborn said.

Before serving in Congress, Lamborn also served for 12 years in the Colorado General Assembly as a state representative and state senator.

When asked about his top accomplishments in the last year, Lamborn had this to say. “The biggest and latest I think would be, is keeping Space Command in Colorado Springs. I led the House effort on that, being the only member of Colorado who is on the Armed Services Committee,” Lamborn recalled.

As for something he will continue to effort in 2024, Lamborn said, “As Chairman of the Strategic Forces Subcommittee, making sure that we are modernizing our nuclear forces, that we are starting to have a hypersonic force. We don’t have a single hypersonic right now, and China has lots, and Russia has some — we are behind.”

Lamborn said by not having to worry about the political side of things in 2024, he can fully concentrate on the legislative side.

“Even though Colorado has been changing, the 5th Congressional District remains a very Republican district, and I have every confidence that it will stay Republican,” Lamborn elaborated.