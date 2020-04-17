U.S. Postal Inspection Services prep to prevent stimulus check theft

COLORADO SPRINGS — As many of us await our stimulus checks from the government, the U.S. Postal Inspection Services said they are working hard to make sure that mail is delivered sealed to the correct receiver.

“Mail theft despite modern technology is a pretty rudimentary crime,” Eric Manuel, a Postal Inspector for the U.S. Postal Inspection Service said.

He said usually during tax season, even though 2019 tax returns have been extended due to coronavirus, they see an increase in mail theft but right now they haven’t seen an increase yet.

“This time of year in the midst of tax season we do see some type of up-tick in mail theft and identity theft activity because there is much more sensitive information being passed through the mail,” Manuel said.

There are several ways you can defend yourself against mail thieves. He said you can register online so you know what mail to expect coming soon.

“You can sign up for the informed delivery. That will send an email every day with mail you’re expecting to see in your box especially in advance for these checks coming,” Manuel said.

He said it’s also important to talk to your neighbors, start a neighborhood watch and ask them to help grab your mail if you aren’t home.

“We really need the public’s help in notifying us of those crimes,” Manuel said.

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service shared with FOX21 a snapshot from our FY2019 Annual Report, which highlights their success nationwide across all types of investigations.

“Mail theft in federal court carries up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine,” Manuel said.

If you catch someone in the act of stealing your mail here is what Manuel said you should do. He said report it right away to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service 24/7 hotline: 1-877-876-2455 or online at www.uspis.gov.

Also, they just updated their Coronavirus scam alerts page (https://www.uspis.gov/coronavirus/).

Some other things you can do is call 911. Make sure you get a description of the person stealing the mail, a description of their car and a licenses plate number.

He said often the thieves strike during the night, so always get your mail before you go to bed. Right now when a lot of us are stuck at home due to the coronavirus he said it’s a good idea to start keeping an eye out.

“We’re able to establish patterns in our neighborhood like what time the mail carrier usually comes. So, if you establish that pattern, get out there and get it as soon as possible,” Manuel said.