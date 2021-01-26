U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum shifting hours beginning Feb. 2

COLORADO SPRINGS – The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum will adjust hours of operation beginning Tuesday, Feb. 2.

The change in hours will provide additional flexibility for guest visitation by extending hours later into the evening on Thursdays and Fridays. The Museum will be closed to general admission on Tuesdays and Wednesdays but will be open for scheduled groups.



“We believe that making this seasonal shift is ideal for the community, as it offers guests more opportunities to visit during these challenging times of COVID,” said Museum Chief Executive Officer Christopher Liedel. “As the year progresses, we will monitor health and safety recommendations and guest attendance activity with the plan to shift back to regular operating hours later this spring.”



The Museum winter hours will be:

Monday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for general admissions

10 a.m.-5 p.m. for general admissions Tuesday: closed for general admission; scheduled group visits only

closed for general admission; scheduled group visits only Wednesday: closed for general admission; scheduled group visits only

closed for general admission; scheduled group visits only Thursday: 12 p.m.-7 p.m. for general admissions

12 p.m.-7 p.m. for general admissions Friday: 12 p.m.-7 p.m. for general admissions

12 p.m.-7 p.m. for general admissions Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. for general admissions

9 a.m.-6 p.m. for general admissions Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for general admissions



Scheduled group visits on Tuesdays and Wednesdays will allow the Museum to accommodate visitors seeking an added level of safety. Groups of 15 or more that are interested in scheduling a visit can contact groupsales@usopm.org.



The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum has taken extensive measures to provide a safe and contactless environment for guests. To learn more about the Museum’s safety measures, visit usopm.org/safety.



The Museum is dedicated to U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes and their compelling stories, with the artifacts, media and technology behind the athletes who make the United States proud. Voted the Best New Attraction in 2020 by USA TODAY 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, the Museum focuses on the core values of the Olympic and Paralympic movements: friendship, respect and excellence; determination, equality, inspiration and courage.



Visit usopm.org to learn more.