U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum returns to regular hours beginning March 23

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs on July 20, 2020. / Sarah Hempelmann - FOX21 News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum will return to regular operating hours beginning Tuesday, March 23. The Museum hours will be:

  • Monday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for general admissions
  • Tuesday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for general admissions
  • Wednesday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for general admissions
  • Thursday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for general admissions
  • Friday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for general admissions
  • Saturday: 9 a.m.-6 p.m. for general admissions
  • Sunday: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. for general admissions

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum has taken extensive measures to provide a safe and contactless environment for guests. To learn more about the Museum’s safety measures, visit usopm.org/safety.

The Museum is dedicated to U.S. Olympic and Paralympic athletes and their compelling stories, with the artifacts, media and technology behind the athletes who make the United States proud. Voted the Best New Attraction in 2020 by USA TODAY 10Best Reader’s Choice Awards, the Museum focuses on the core values of the Olympic and Paralympic movements: friendship, respect and excellence; determination, equality, inspiration and courage.

Visit usopm.org to learn more.

