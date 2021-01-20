U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum offering discounted admission to all Pikes Peak Library District cardholders for this weekend

Workers hurry to put the finishing touches on the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum Friday, July 24, 2020, in Colorado Springs, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COLORADO SPRINGS — The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum in downtown Colorado Springs is offering discounted admission to all Pikes Peak Library District (PPLD) cardholders who show their library cards this weekend.

Pikes Peak Library District cardholders will receive the group admission rate of $17.95 for adults and $12.95 for children 12 and under on January 23 and 24.

The PPLD Bookmobile will make an appearance at the Museum over the weekend for book check-out and library card registration.

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum say they continue to take extensive measures to provide a safe and contactless environment for all guests.

The Museum is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

