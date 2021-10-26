U.S. Olympic Museum to host Fright at the BOO!seum on Oct. 29-31

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum is hosting its annual Fright at the BOO!seum from on Friday, Oct. 29, until Sunday, Oct. 31.
All kids in costumes receive free admission! There will be trick-or-treat
The guest experience will feature several trick-or-treat stations along the way with a finish line at the Flame Café.
Dates for the event at the museum are as follows:
Friday, Oct. 29: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 31: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
