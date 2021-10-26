U.S. Olympic Museum to host Fright at the BOO!seum on Oct. 29-31

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Olympic rings are seen lit outside the Japan Olympic Museum in Tokyo on July 20, 2021 ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games. (Photo by Yuki IWAMURA / AFP) (Photo by YUKI IWAMURA/AFP via Getty Images)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – The United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum is hosting its annual Fright at the BOO!seum from on Friday, Oct. 29, until Sunday, Oct. 31.

All kids in costumes receive free admission! There will be trick-or-treat

The guest experience will feature several trick-or-treat stations along the way with a finish line at the Flame Café.

Dates for the event at the museum are as follows:

Friday, Oct. 29: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 30: 9 a.m.-6 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 31: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

To learn more about the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local

 