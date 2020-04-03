U.S. Olympic Committee donates a truckload of food to Care and Share Food Bank

COLORADO SPRINGS — Food intended for Olympic athletes at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo was given to Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado on Friday.

This generous donation is coming at a time where the Chief Operating Officer of Care and Share Food Bank Shannon Brice says is massively critical. They’ve seen a rush of people who are unemployed due to the pandamic visit local food pantries.

“I think we would have all wanted the Olympics to happen and we all didn’t want this thing, this pandemic to be happening but as a result of it, it’s so beautiful to know that the United State Olympic Committee is able to turn that food into nourishment for our neighbors in need,” Brice said.

Care and Share Food Bank serves as a gigantic grocery store for food pantries, shelters, and soup kitchens. They provide food to 31 counties across southern Colorado.

The U.S. Olympic Committee called the food bank and gave them the news of giving them 32 palettes of food. There is over a ton of food and a wide variety of products like coffee and snack food. All of the donated food will be split up to local organizations in need.

If someone would like to donate to Care and Share Food Bank for Southern Colorado they suggest financial donations so they can stock up on food items they need. You can do so here.

If you or your neighbor is needing food they can search for the nearest food pantry here.