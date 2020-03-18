U.S. Olympic and Paralympic training centers close

COLORADO SPRINGS — In a letter sent to athletes, all training venues are closed immediately until further notice.
The venues at the Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center include pool, velodrome, gymnasiums, strength, and conditioning and will remain closed for 30 days per the Governor’s order. In the letter, it states that it is a fluid situation that the State will continue to monitor and the duration could be extended.
The Colorado Springs Olympic & Paralympic Training Center is home to sport facilities and support services for the following summer Olympic, Paralympic, Pan American and Parapan American sports:
Boxing
Cycling (Olympic and Paralympic)
Figure skating
Gymnastics
Paralympic Judo
Pentathlon
Shooting (Olympic and Paralympic)
Paralympic Swimming
Wrestling
All Olympic site venues in Lake Placid have also been closed by New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority.
So far there are no plans to postpone Tokyo Olympics amid coronavirus. The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are expected to start Friday, July 24 and end Sunday, August 9. More than 11,000 athletes are expected to attend.
