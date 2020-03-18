U.S. Olympic and Paralympic training centers close

FILE – In this Feb. 18, 2020, file photo, a man wearing a mask takes pictures of the mascots for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in Tokyo. The spreading virus from China has put the Tokyo Olympics at risk. The Olympics are to open on July 24 – less than five months away. IOC President Thomas Bach declined to speculate about a postponement, cancellation, or any combination of those possibilities. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong, File)

COLORADO SPRINGS — In a letter sent to athletes, all training venues are closed immediately until further notice.

The venues at the Colorado Springs Olympic Training Center include pool, velodrome, gymnasiums, strength, and conditioning and will remain closed for 30 days per the Governor’s order. In the letter, it states that it is a fluid situation that the State will continue to monitor and the duration could be extended.

The Colorado Springs Olympic & Paralympic Training Center is home to sport facilities and support services for the following summer Olympic, Paralympic, Pan American and Parapan American sports:

Boxing

Cycling (Olympic and Paralympic)

Figure skating

Gymnastics

Paralympic Judo

Pentathlon

Shooting (Olympic and Paralympic)

Paralympic Swimming

Wrestling

All Olympic site venues in Lake Placid have also been closed by New York State Olympic Regional Development Authority.

So far there are no plans to postpone Tokyo Olympics amid coronavirus. The 2020 Summer Olympic Games are expected to start Friday, July 24 and end Sunday, August 9. More than 11,000 athletes are expected to attend.

