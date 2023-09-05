This year, the U.S. Department of Education recognized educational facilities from 45 states as “Blue Ribbon” schools. (Getty Images)

DENVER (KDVR) — Several high schools in Colorado ranked among the best in the country, according to the 2023-24 Best High Schools ranking by U.S. News.

According to U.S. News, 17,680 schools were ranked nationwide out of over 25,000. In Colorado, 351 high schools made the list.

Overall, 116 of these schools — or 31.5% — ranked in the top 25% nationwide, and 23 ranked in the top 5% nationally.

The organization uses several factors to determine the top-ranked schools, including college readiness, graduation rate, as well as proficiency and performance on state assessment tests.

Of the 10 top schools, half were in the Denver metro area, and all 10 were on the Front Range.

Eight were charter schools, with only two — D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School and Fairview High School — being traditional public high schools.

Denver School of the Arts was listed by U.S. News as a traditional public school. However, it describes itself as a magnet school, meaning it has specialized curricula and takes students from different middle schools in the district.

D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School – Jefferson County No. 68 nationally Liberty Common Charter School – Fort Collins No. 155 nationally Ridgeview Classical Charter Schools – Fort Collins No. 156 nationally Peak to Peak Charter School – Lafayette No. 158 nationally Denver School of the Arts – Denver No. 196 nationally Stargate Charter School – Thornton No. 212 nationally The Vanguard School – Colorado Springs No. 272 nationally DSST: Byers High School – Denver No. 296 nationally Fairview High School – Boulder No. 365 nationally DSST: Conservatory Green High School – Denver No. 386 nationally

Two schools outside of the Front Range made the top 20 statewide, including Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy and Aspen High School.