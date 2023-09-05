DENVER (KDVR) — Several high schools in Colorado ranked among the best in the country, according to the 2023-24 Best High Schools ranking by U.S. News.
According to U.S. News, 17,680 schools were ranked nationwide out of over 25,000. In Colorado, 351 high schools made the list.
Overall, 116 of these schools — or 31.5% — ranked in the top 25% nationwide, and 23 ranked in the top 5% nationally.
The organization uses several factors to determine the top-ranked schools, including college readiness, graduation rate, as well as proficiency and performance on state assessment tests.
Of the 10 top schools, half were in the Denver metro area, and all 10 were on the Front Range.
Eight were charter schools, with only two — D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School and Fairview High School — being traditional public high schools.
Denver School of the Arts was listed by U.S. News as a traditional public school. However, it describes itself as a magnet school, meaning it has specialized curricula and takes students from different middle schools in the district.
- D’Evelyn Junior/Senior High School – Jefferson County
- No. 68 nationally
- Liberty Common Charter School – Fort Collins
- No. 155 nationally
- Ridgeview Classical Charter Schools – Fort Collins
- No. 156 nationally
- Peak to Peak Charter School – Lafayette
- No. 158 nationally
- Denver School of the Arts – Denver
- No. 196 nationally
- Stargate Charter School – Thornton
- No. 212 nationally
- The Vanguard School – Colorado Springs
- No. 272 nationally
- DSST: Byers High School – Denver
- No. 296 nationally
- Fairview High School – Boulder
- No. 365 nationally
- DSST: Conservatory Green High School – Denver
- No. 386 nationally
Two schools outside of the Front Range made the top 20 statewide, including Vail Ski and Snowboard Academy and Aspen High School.