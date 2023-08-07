Mark Desmond Fox is wanted by the USMS and FBI after he escaped from the Bent County Jail on July 25, 2023.

(BENT COUNTY, Colo.) — A reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information leading to the arrest of an escaped inmate from the Bent County Jail, as the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS) in the District of Colorado and the FBI continue to seek the public’s help tracking the man down.

46-year-old Mark Desmond Fox escaped along with three other men in late July from the Bent County Jail. Two of the escapees were caught and brought back into custody on Tuesday, Aug. 1. A third was found dead of a suspected drug overdose in Pueblo County.

Fox is wanted for the following charges, according to the USMS:

One count of escape

One count of conspiracy to commit crop insurance fraud

One count of making a false statement to obstruct a federal criminal investigation

Two counts of extortion by use of mail

One count of attempting to influence a grand jury witness’s testimony

Two counts of attempt to obstruct an official proceeding

Fox is described as a white man, bald, 6’3″ and 175 lbs. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED2 or submit information via the USMS Tips App.

Fox should be considered dangerous, and according to the USMS, Fox could be going by several aliases including; Figgity, Anthony Spillman, Floko Fox, Loco Fox, or Michael Fox.