U.S. Marshals added to search for Custer County Jail escapees

CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. — The Custer County Sheriff’s Office said they have asked for the assistance of the U.S. Marshals and Colorado Violent Offender Task Force to help search for the two escaped inmates.

On Friday, deputies said they have had no luck finding 39-year-old Jerry Williams and 30-year-old Bryan Webb, who escaped from the Custer County Jail Sunday night, January 12.

The minivan they took after escaping was found Monday in Walsenburg off 2nd Street and County Road 599.

Williams was in jail for first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, illegal possession of a handgun and domestic violence out of Otero County. He is 5’7” 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

Webb had drug charges, contraband into the detention center and assault on a peace officer out of Huerfano County. He is 6’3” 250 pounds with black hair and hazel eyes.

Deputies ask if you see them to immediately call dispatch at 719-276-5555, ext. 8. and don’t approach them.