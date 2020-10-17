U.S. Bank cutting 20% of Colorado branches, including two in Colorado Springs

DENVER — U.S. Bank is significantly reducing its physical footprint in Colorado, including two locations in Colorado Springs and one location in Pueblo.
On Thursday, hours after BusinessDen reported the Minnesota-based U.S. Bank said it is closing a total of 26 branches in the state.
Two locations that are reportedly shutting down in Colorado Springs include: Briargate & Union King Soopers location, and the Constitution Avenue Safeway location.
One location in Pueblo is reportedly closing, at the Pueblo Albertsons: 1601 W. U.S. Highway 50, Pueblo.
As of June 30, U.S. Bank had 72 branches in the Denver metro area, and 136 in the state, according to the FDIC. Going off the statewide figure, the closures amount to just shy of 20 percent of the company’s branches.
Here’s a list of the branches that have closed or are closing:
Firestone King Soopers: 6110 Firestone Blvd., Firestone
Louisville Safeway: 910 W. Cherry St., Louisville
Sky Ridge Safeway: 9229 E. Lincoln Ave., Lone Tree
136th and Zuni King Soopers: 2355 W. 136th Ave., Broomfield
South Havana Street Safeway: 1677 S. Havana St., Aurora
64th and McIntyre King Soopers – 15200 W. 64th Ave., Arvada
Chatfield and Wadsworth King Soopers: 8126 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Littleton
Mineral and Broadway Safeway: 181 W. Mineral Ave., Littleton
Children’s Hospital Colorado: 13123 E. 16th Ave., Aurora
Flatirons Mall: 605 Flatiron Marketplace Drive, Broomfield
Union Station Denver: 1660 Wynkoop St., Denver
Denver Uptown: 1625 Broadway, Denver
Larkridge: 16711 Washington St., Broomfield
South Broadway: 1248 S. Broadway, Denver
Boulder Downtown: 1495 Canyon Blvd., Boulder
Greenwood Village: 7801 E. Arapahoe Road, Englewood
Briargate & Union King Soopers: 9225 N. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs
Pueblo Albertsons: 1601 W. U.S. Highway 50, Pueblo
Constitution Avenue Safeway: 2890 N. Powers Blvd., Colorado Springs
Centerplace Drive Safeway: 4548 Centerplace Drive, Greeley
Timberline & Drake King Soopers: 2602 S. Timberline Road, Fort Collins
El Jebel: 400 E. Valley Road Suite K, Carbondale
Wildcat Reserve King Soopers: 2205 W. Wildcat Reserve Pkwy., Highlands Ranch (closing in January)
Miramonte King Soopers: 1150 U.S. Highway 287, Broomfield (closing in January)
Castle Rock King Soopers: 5544 Promenade Pkwy., Castle Rock (closing in January)
Cedaredge: 105 S. Grand Mesa Drive, Cedaredge (closing in January)
See the full list of branches that have closed or are closing on BusinessDen.com