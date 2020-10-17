U.S. Bank cutting 20% of Colorado branches, including two in Colorado Springs

DENVER — U.S. Bank is significantly reducing its physical footprint in Colorado, including two locations in Colorado Springs and one location in Pueblo.

On Thursday, hours after BusinessDen reported the Minnesota-based U.S. Bank said it is closing a total of 26 branches in the state.

Two locations that are reportedly shutting down in Colorado Springs include: Briargate & Union King Soopers location, and the Constitution Avenue Safeway location.

One location in Pueblo is reportedly closing, at the Pueblo Albertsons: 1601 W. U.S. Highway 50, Pueblo.

As of June 30, U.S. Bank had 72 branches in the Denver metro area, and 136 in the state, according to the FDIC. Going off the statewide figure, the closures amount to just shy of 20 percent of the company’s branches.

Here’s a list of the branches that have closed or are closing:

Firestone King Soopers: 6110 Firestone Blvd., Firestone

Louisville Safeway: 910 W. Cherry St., Louisville

Sky Ridge Safeway: 9229 E. Lincoln Ave., Lone Tree

136th and Zuni King Soopers: 2355 W. 136th Ave., Broomfield

South Havana Street Safeway: 1677 S. Havana St., Aurora

64th and McIntyre King Soopers – 15200 W. 64th Ave., Arvada

Chatfield and Wadsworth King Soopers: 8126 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Littleton

Mineral and Broadway Safeway: 181 W. Mineral Ave., Littleton

Children’s Hospital Colorado: 13123 E. 16th Ave., Aurora

Flatirons Mall: 605 Flatiron Marketplace Drive, Broomfield

Union Station Denver: 1660 Wynkoop St., Denver

Denver Uptown: 1625 Broadway, Denver

Larkridge: 16711 Washington St., Broomfield

South Broadway: 1248 S. Broadway, Denver

Boulder Downtown: 1495 Canyon Blvd., Boulder

Greenwood Village: 7801 E. Arapahoe Road, Englewood

Briargate & Union King Soopers: 9225 N. Union Blvd., Colorado Springs

Pueblo Albertsons: 1601 W. U.S. Highway 50, Pueblo

Constitution Avenue Safeway: 2890 N. Powers Blvd., Colorado Springs

Centerplace Drive Safeway: 4548 Centerplace Drive, Greeley

Timberline & Drake King Soopers: 2602 S. Timberline Road, Fort Collins

El Jebel: 400 E. Valley Road Suite K, Carbondale

Wildcat Reserve King Soopers: 2205 W. Wildcat Reserve Pkwy., Highlands Ranch (closing in January)

Miramonte King Soopers: 1150 U.S. Highway 287, Broomfield (closing in January)

Castle Rock King Soopers: 5544 Promenade Pkwy., Castle Rock (closing in January)

Cedaredge: 105 S. Grand Mesa Drive, Cedaredge (closing in January)

See the full list of branches that have closed or are closing on BusinessDen.com