U.S. Attorney’s Office will not pursue criminal charges in CSPD shooting that killed De’Von Bailey

DENVER — The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced Friday that it will not pursue criminal charges against the Colorado Springs Police Officers involved in the shooting death of De’Von Bailey in August of 2019.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation reviews shootings by police officers, it said in a written statement, “to determine if there is evidence of federal criminal right violations”.

Government responses pour in following public outcry demanding to see police body camera footage after the officer-involved shooting that killed De’von Bailey on August 3 in Colorado Springs. (Photo: Crime Stoppers)

The FBI went on to explain, “Officer-involved shootings constitute federal criminal civil rights violations only when officers willfully deprive people of their constitutional rights to be free from unreasonable seizures or the application of unreasonable force.”

The FBI’s Denver Field Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office both reviewed the August 3rd shooting and each concluded that, “the fatal shooting of Mr. Bailey, although undoubtedly devastating to his family, friends, and community, did not result from any willful violation of Mr. Bailey’s constitutional rights.”

The U.S. Attorney’s Office therefore will not pursue criminal charges against the police officers involved.

In the statement released Friday afternoon, the two organizations said they “have notified Mr. Bailey’s family of their conclusion and are arranging a private meeting with them.”

Bailey’s death sparked outrage among several groups in the Pikes Peak Region and beyond.

Protests follow the deadly officer-involved shooting of Devon Bailey in Colorado Springs on August 3.

FOX21 News has reached out to the Colorado Springs Police Department for comment.

City and County leaders have spoken publicly about the incident in the past.