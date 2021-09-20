U.S. Air Force Academy mourning loss of airman

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo.– The U.S. Air Force Academy is mourning the loss of Staff Sergeant Kaitlyn

Denardo, age 23, of Slidell, La., who died in a car accident on Sunday, Sept. 19.

Denardo was driving on I-25 when her vehicle went off of the road near the Interquest exit.

“The Academy is heartbroken and in shock with the tragic loss of one of our own,” said Col. Christopher Leonard, 10th Air Base Wing commander. “Our thoughts are with Sergeant Denardo’s family and team members during this incredibly difficult time.”



Denardo served in the 10th Surgical Operations Squadron, 10th Medical Group, as the noncommissioned officer in charge of Surgical Supply since July 16 following an assignment from Travis AFB,

Calif.



The surgical services specialist joined the Air Force in July of 2017 and was promoted to staff

sergeant on July 1 of 2021. Her decorations include the Air Force Good Conduct Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Humanitarian Service Medal, Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon with Gold Border, U.S. Air Force Professional Military Education Ribbon, and the Basic Military Training Honor Graduate Ribbon.



“Kaitlyn Denardo was like gravity to people and she had a fire to her that people responded to. She was a bright Airman with a great reputation and a huge personality that everyone loved,” said Master Sergeant Joshua Wells, Airman Leadership School commandant, Travis AFB, Calif. “We were proud to name her the Distinguished Graduate of her Airman Leadership School Class in November 2020. That is a peer award, and its selection says a lot about an Airman.”