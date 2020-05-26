Two teens shot at Fountain gas station

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — Police are investigating a shooting at a Fountain 7-Eleven Tuesday afternoon where two teens were injured.

Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to the 7-11, located at 7725 Fountain Mesa Road, for a reported shooting.

When officers arrived they found a 19-year-old man with serious injuries from a gunshot wound and a 14-year-old boy with minor injuries, also from a gunshot. Both were transported to a hospital.

Fountain Police Department said there is no threat to the public regarding this shooting.

Anyone with information or who is a witness to these investigations is asked to call the Fountain Police Department at (719) 390-5555; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.

