Two teens charged in violent home invasion in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. — On Tuesday, February 16, Fountain Police officers were called out to the 6000 block of Ventana Lane on calls of a home invasion. A person inside the home had been violently assaulted in the incident.

Police say two suspects entered the home around 11:30 a.m., stole firearms, and left the scene before officers arrived.

Within 30 minutes, officers identified another home, this one in the 8000 block of Lodi Lane, as a possible location for the suspects. There, police arrested two teenagers, one 15 years old the other 16, on unrelated warrants. Later, officers confirmed the two as suspects in the home invasion as well.

Both teenagers have been charged with aggravated robbery, first degree burglary, second degree assault, and theft.

If you have any information about this incident, or home surveillance footage of this incident around the time of 11:15 a.m. – 11:45 a.m., you’re asked to contact Detective Michael Bixby at (719) 382-4264.

To report information anonymously, contact Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or www.crimestop.net.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.