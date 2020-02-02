Two taken to hospital after rollover crash near La Junta

Top Stories
Posted: / Updated:
rollover accident crash fatal mgn_9403

LA JUNTA, Colo.,– Colorado State Patrol responded to a crash just after 8 p.m. on Saturday evening near La Junta, just east of Pueblo.

Police say 23-year-old Emily L. Brent was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 heading northbound on County Road 25 located south of Otero County Road 802.

Brent failed to turn around a curve and went off the right side of the roadway.

The Ford collided with an embankment before rolling over.

Brent and the passenger, 27-year-old Joseph Kostelac were taken to Ark Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta.

Kostelac received a serious injury. Brent, the driver, was uninjured.

CSP says alcohol is currently being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local Stories

More Local