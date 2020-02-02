Two taken to hospital after rollover crash near La Junta

LA JUNTA, Colo.,– Colorado State Patrol responded to a crash just after 8 p.m. on Saturday evening near La Junta, just east of Pueblo.

Police say 23-year-old Emily L. Brent was driving a 2008 Ford F-150 heading northbound on County Road 25 located south of Otero County Road 802.

Brent failed to turn around a curve and went off the right side of the roadway.

The Ford collided with an embankment before rolling over.

Brent and the passenger, 27-year-old Joseph Kostelac were taken to Ark Valley Regional Medical Center in La Junta.

Kostelac received a serious injury. Brent, the driver, was uninjured.

CSP says alcohol is currently being investigated as a contributing factor in the crash.