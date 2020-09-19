Two suspects for sex offender registration violation arrested in Kentucky

COLORADO SPRINGS– The El Paso County Sheriff’s office (EPSO) says two wanted suspects have been arrested in Kentucky on Thursday, September 17.

27-year-old Brendan Camous and 29-year-old Clinton Peterson were taken into custody. Camous has two felony and one misdemeanor arrest warrants for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender, Failure to Comply with a SAC (Sex Assault on a Child) Sentence and Failure to Appear on a Driving Under the Influence charge.

Peterson has three felony and one misdemeanor arrest warrants for Failure to Register as a Sex Offender and Failure to Comply with Probation.

Police say both men are persons of interest in the 2016 disappearance of a woman in Nicholas County, Kentucky.

Neither person had a known addresses or associated vehicles. They were both believed to be homeless and possibly living in shacks in the El Paso, Teller, and Northeastern Colorado areas.

Camous and Peterson were considered armed and dangerous.

Camous was booked into the Franklin County Regional Jail located in Frankfort Kentucky. Peterson was booked into the Woodford County Detention Center located in Versailles Kentucky.

For further information on this arrest please contact the U.S. Marshals Service in Kentucky.