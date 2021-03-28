Two suspects arrested in Pueblo after bar fight leads to shots fired

PUEBLO, Colo. — Two men were arrested after a bar fight in Pueblo turned into a “shots fired” call early Sunday morning.

Pueblo Police said officers responded to 100 W. 7th around 12:30 Sunday morning on a report of a bar fight ending with shots fired. When officers arrived, two men in the parking lot took off running.

Officers said they caught up with the two suspects minutes later, in the 100 block of W. 9th. Pueblo Police recovered a baggie of suspected cocaine and a loaded 9mm gun.



Courtesy of Pueblo Police

Both suspects were arrested. One of the men had an outstanding felony warrant and two misdemeanor warrants.

This case still remains under investigation.