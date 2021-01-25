Two southern Colorado programs awarded RISE grant from the state

PUEBLO, Colo. — Governor Jared Polis announced the Response, Innovation, and Student Equity (RISE) Fund on Monday.

Gov. Polis’s RISE Education fund supports high-needs school districts, charter schools, and public institutions of higher education to address the learning challenges related to the economic, social, and health impacts of COVID-19 in a manner that creates sustainable innovations that improve student learning, close equity gaps, and enhance operational efficiency for pre-K-12 through higher education.

In November 2020, Gov. Polis shared the first round of RISE grantees, following his September 2020 announcement of the RISE fund.

There were two rounds of grant distribution totaling $44 million. The first round was $14 million awarded to 13 programs. The second was $27 million that helped 19 programs.

All of the recipients were chosen by a group of parents, students, and education leaders, according to the state.

Two of those recipients are Pueblo Community College and Cripple Creek Victor School District. The full list of recipients is below.

“Every Colorado student should have access to a quality education and these amazing ideas and innovative programs from improving early childhood education to increasing apprenticeship opportunities for high-schoolers will help improve our schools and build back stronger than before the pandemic,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “I’ve spent the majority of my life pushing for innovation and excellence in education and these focused investments will make a transformative positive impact on the lives of Colorado’s kids and families today and for the future.”

These funds coming from the CARES Act which included $3 billion for a Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. Colorado was allocated more than $44 million from the GEER fund. GEER funds are flexible and are able to be used at the discretion of governors. GEER funds can be used to provide emergency support through:

grants to local educational agencies;

institutions of higher education;

other education-related entities deemed essential for carrying out emergency education services;

any purpose under most federal education legislation; or

the provision of child care and early childhood education, social and emotional support and the protection of education-related jobs.

“Cripple Creek-Victor School District is incredibly grateful to Governor Polis for releasing the RISE Grant and to the panel of reviewers for recognizing our passion,” said Cripple Creek-Victor School District Superintendent Miriam Mondragon. “This endeavor isn’t just about a CTE program, it is a shift in how we educate our youth and strengthen our community.”

