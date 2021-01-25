Two southern Colorado programs awarded RISE grant from the state

PUEBLO, Colo. — Governor Jared Polis announced the Response, Innovation, and Student Equity (RISE) Fund on Monday.
Gov. Polis’s RISE Education fund supports high-needs school districts, charter schools, and public institutions of higher education to address the learning challenges related to the economic, social, and health impacts of COVID-19 in a manner that creates sustainable innovations that improve student learning, close equity gaps, and enhance operational efficiency for pre-K-12 through higher education.
In November 2020, Gov. Polis shared the first round of RISE grantees, following his September 2020 announcement of the RISE fund.
There were two rounds of grant distribution totaling $44 million. The first round was $14 million awarded to 13 programs. The second was $27 million that helped 19 programs.
All of the recipients were chosen by a group of parents, students, and education leaders, according to the state.
Two of those recipients are Pueblo Community College and Cripple Creek Victor School District. The full list of recipients is below.
“Every Colorado student should have access to a quality education and these amazing ideas and innovative programs from improving early childhood education to increasing apprenticeship opportunities for high-schoolers will help improve our schools and build back stronger than before the pandemic,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “I’ve spent the majority of my life pushing for innovation and excellence in education and these focused investments will make a transformative positive impact on the lives of Colorado’s kids and families today and for the future.”
These funds coming from the CARES Act which included $3 billion for a Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund. Colorado was allocated more than $44 million from the GEER fund. GEER funds are flexible and are able to be used at the discretion of governors. GEER funds can be used to provide emergency support through:
- grants to local educational agencies;
- institutions of higher education;
- other education-related entities deemed essential for carrying out emergency education services;
- any purpose under most federal education legislation; or
- the provision of child care and early childhood education, social and emotional support and the protection of education-related jobs.
“Cripple Creek-Victor School District is incredibly grateful to Governor Polis for releasing the RISE Grant and to the panel of reviewers for recognizing our passion,” said Cripple Creek-Victor School District Superintendent Miriam Mondragon. “This endeavor isn’t just about a CTE program, it is a shift in how we educate our youth and strengthen our community.”

- St. Vrain Valley Schools: $2,793,637 for the development of a full-time summer literacy program for K-5th graders at schools with lower performance across the Cheraw, Estes Park, Las Animas, Montezuma-Cortez, and Sheridan school districts.
- Plateau Valley High School: $283,485 for an internship and capstone program that teaches students the basics of coding, crop sensor use, data analysis, and comprehensive skills associated with agriculture production.
- Adams State University: $2,581,747 to create a robust program across all 14 San Luis Valley School Districts, in partnership with the Boys and Girls Club of San Luis Valley to prepare San Luis Valley students to be a resilient and skilled workforce ready to meet rapidly changing industry demands that fuel the region’s economic growth and vitality.
- Hayden School District: $1,050,500 for a cross-district program between Hayden and South Routt School Districts with a PK-12 s hands-on curriculum and community engagement around the local food system and agricultural/energy production sustainability to help prepare students for careers in the Yampa Valley.
- Montezuma Cortez School District RE-1: $257,138 to expand and create cohesion across counseling and advising supports for students from grades 6 – 12, with particular attention to students who are most at risk of academic failure. This program will help students develop skills through flexible schedules, internships, and personal pathways, in collaboration with local employers, to postsecondary success.
- Northeastern Junior College: $1,937,177 to enable the institution to better meet the needs and demands of its community by expanding Spanish language programs, outreach, and adult basic education, career programs in nursing and solar energy, and helping to remove barriers for non-traditional students.
- West Grand School District: $792,998 to support families by expanding early childhood education and programming, growing the early childhood education workforce through high school initiatives, and supporting families who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19.
- Bennett School District 29J: $2,207,625 to create a cross-district program for Bennett, Strasburg, and Weld Central to provide training, resources and implementation support to improve student mental health across the region.
- Academy 360 Charter School: $595,700 for eleven charter schools in the Denver Metro area to extend the school year to address the impacts and learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic for high-needs students.
- Charter School Innovation Consortium: $1,482,800 for a cohort of 13 charter and innovation schools to create the IDLEA (Increase Diverse Learner Engagement and Achievement) Project, which will deliver strategy and tools to increase engagement for students with disabilities, English language learners, gifted and talented students, and students eligible for free or reduced price lunch, and to share resources.
- Campo School District RE-6: $295,000 to provide entrepreneurship and service learning for students in areas such as commercial sewing, jewelry manufacturing, engineering, photography and metal/wood manufacturing.
- Colorado Mountain College: $2,957,466 to rebuild, dramatically grow, and sustainably scale concurrent enrollment opportunities for high schools and local institutions of higher education in rural communities.
- Park County School District RE-2: $343,091 to expand outdoor science school, remove barriers for K-5th graders, and create mobile early learning services to provide vision, hearing, developmental screenings and services for families in remote areas.
- Ute Mountain Ute Tribe*: $2,775,000 for the creation of a comprehensive Science, Technology, Engineering, (Native) Arts, and Math (STEAM) program integrated with Ute arts, language and culture that can serve as a model for other American Indian and indigenous communities in CO and beyond seeking to embed their culture, history, and traditions in educational experiences for their youth and provide wrap around services that support the academic, social emotional, and basic needs of students and families.
- Adams County School District 14*: $2,159,000 to create the Adams 14 Pathway Alliance, a progressive union between Adams 14 schools, a variety of industry partners, the community (including parents, students, and community members) and higher education institutions to create expanded partnerships with industries and connect secondary students with postsecondary/career opportunities through career and technical education opportunities.
- Cripple Creek-Victor School District*: $1,491,200 to create a community-wide “skills to employment” program for both youth and adults that combines relevant, purpose-driven classroom instruction with paid workforce training linked directly to immediate employment opportunities with the goal of skilling and reskilling the population for livable-wage, in-demand jobs that will also support general economic development and to lift the community out of poverty.
- New Legacy Charter School*: $250,000 to expand its programming to address students’ social-emotional needs and trauma by implementing restorative practices and helping to ensure all students graduate from high school with a certification, internship, and/or college class to increase employability after high school.
- Santa Fe Trail BOCES*: $365,000 to create a Pathways to Prosperity program in (Cheraw, East Otero/LaJunta, Las Animas, Rocky Ford, Swink, and Wiley) to transform the career and college readiness approach to meet the current moment with online response and alternative delivery.
- Pueblo Community College*: $2 million to develop an innovative approach to distance learning for low-income individuals living across primarily rural areas in Colorado. Pueblo Community College will lead a consortium of several Hispanic-Serving Institutions to enable course-sharing across institutions and to train instructors in online teaching practices.