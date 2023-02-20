(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Following a deadly single-car crash in Waterford, Connecticut over the weekend, two men from Southern Colorado have been identified as the two people killed, according to the Waterford Police Department (WPD).

WPD posted a press release to Facebook on Monday, Feb. 20, which states that officers originally responded just before 5:30 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18 to a single-car crash at the intersection of Cross Road and Foster Road in Waterford.

WPD said the preliminary investigation revealed that a red 2005 Subaru Legacy, occupied by a driver and two passengers, was traveling north on Cross Road near Foster Road when the driver lost control. WPD said the car traveled across the opposing lane and left the roadway on the west side of Cross Road.

The car continued across a parking lot before coming to a stop against a stone wall. The driver, 21-year-old Robert Sewell of Broomfield, Colorado, was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

His two passengers were also taken to the hospital where they were pronounced dead.

According to WPD, the passengers have been identified as 24-year-old Dylan Richey of Monument and 23-year-old Bramm Miller of Colorado Springs.