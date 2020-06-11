Two southern Colorado high schools host graduation with in-person audience

COLORADO SPRINGS — Both Mesa Ridge High School and Palmer Ridge High School hosted in-person graduation ceremonies Thursday morning.

“The governor passed a new ordinance just in time for the graduation,” Josh Nakka, the Valedictorian for Palmer Ridge class of 2020 said.

HAPPENING NOW: I’m at Palmer Ridge’s graduation this morning. Guess what?! Parents and friends were allowed to watch.. in person! From what I understand it’s the first in the state since the coronavirus started. I’m heading to Mesa Ridge’s graduation after this. @FOX21News pic.twitter.com/5sHtueHxm3 — Courtney Fromm (@courtney_fromm) June 11, 2020

Since the start of March, the students of the 2020 class had a shaky and different end to their senior semester.

“It’s definitely weird to see but it feels right into the coronavirus feeling surreal,” Ryan Eells, the Student Body President for the 2020 class at Palmer Ridge said.

Thanks to an ordinance approved by both El Paso County and the state these were two of the first graduations allowed to have an audience.

“I’m grateful we get to be out here. It isn’t the ideal ending but I’m happy we were able to make something out of this,” Monet Hubbard, a graduate from the 2020 class at Mesa Ridge High School said.

Administration at Mesa Ridge hosted their ceremony on the school’s football field. Each student was allowed to bring two guests.

“It’s an experience you want to have with them,” Kylee Bunnell, a graduate from the 2020 class at Mesa Ridge High School said.

Administration at Palmer Ridge hosted their ceremony on the UCHealth Park. Each student was allowed to bring up to ten guests.

“Two days before graduation we found out our families could be here,” Eells said.