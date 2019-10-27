Two sent to hospital after rollover crash in Monument

COLORADO SPRINGS — Two people were taken to the hospital following a rollover crash on I-25 in Monument near mile marker 161 around 6:30 a.m. Sunday morning.

Colorado State Patrol has confirmed that two people were taken to the hospital with serious bodily injury.

Police say the 2001 Ford pickup rolled over and two people were extracted from the truck.

No other vehicles were reported to be involved and the cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol are factors in this crash.

It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol are factors in this crash.