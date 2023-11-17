(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Two school buses were apparently involved in a minor crash in El Paso County on Friday afternoon, Nov. 17.

The crash happened near South Powers Boulevard and Bradley Road in Security-Widefield, according to the Colorado State Patrol (CSP) which said one of the buses ran into the other while at a stop light.

According to a Widefield School District 3 spokesperson, the crash happened while the buses were heading back to Mesa Ridge High School.

CSP said all students and drivers are okay, with only a couple of minor bumps and bruises.