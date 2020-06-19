Two red-light safety cameras added in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The City of Colorado Springs will be adding two additional red-light cameras at Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard as well as Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive.

This is part of the “Red Light Safety Camera Program,” the goal is to protect drivers, passengers, cyclists, and pedestrians from injuries or crashes caused by red-light running. It is also a component of the Colorado Springs Police Department’s effort to reduce crashes and improve citizen safety in Colorado Springs.

The new intersections will go live on June 20 at 6 A.M. and begin with a 30-day warning period before a $75 fine is implemented. These are the seventh and eighth safety cameras to be implemented in the city, with additional intersections expected to be added later this year.

Intersections to go live June 20, 2020

Platte Avenue and Union Boulevard (westbound approach and left turn lane)

Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive (eastbound approach)

Current intersections with red light cameras

East Platte Avenue @ Chelton Road (eastbound approach)

Briargate Boulevard @ Lexington Boulevard(westbound approach)

Academy Boulevard @ North Carefree Circle(northbound approach)

Academy Boulevard @ Dublin Boulevard(northbound approach)

Lake Avenue @ East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard (eastbound approach and left turn lane eastbound to northbound)

Airport Road @ South Academy Boulevard (northbound approach and left turn lane from northbound to westbound)

Following the warning period, drivers who enter the intersection after the light has turned red will receive a $75 citation (no points will be assessed).

Cameras operate 24-hours-a-day and capture images of vehicles when they run a red light at an intersection. Violations are issued after police personnel confirms a violation has occurred. Signs posted along the street will alert drivers that red-light safety cameras are in use at the intersection ahead.

Starting tomorrow, red light cameras will go live at Platte Ave & Union Blvd and Woodmen & Duryea Dr.



In April alone, nearly 500 violations were caught on the cameras. For more info on the program, see: https://t.co/HkYx6E3dec



[Video taken on 2/28/20 at Academy & N. Carefree] pic.twitter.com/T5JdhFuKSb — Colorado Springs Police Department (@CSPDPIO) June 19, 2020

For more information about the program, visit www.ColoradoSprings.gov/RedLightSafety.

Data shows that red-light safety cameras can change driving behavior and city officials chose the locations after evaluating several factors including crash data and where the technology would have the most impact.

Colorado Springs contracts with Verra Mobility as their red-light safety camera vendor. Verra Mobility is the leading provider of red light and speed camera enforcement programs across North America.