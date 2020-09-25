Two red light cameras installed in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, — Two new red-light cameras will go live in Colorado Springs Friday, September 25, police said.
The new cameras are at:
- Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard (westbound approach)
- East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard (westbound approach and right turn lane)
The two cameras will go live on Friday. Drivers will have a 30-day warning period before fines begin. During the grace period, written warnings will be issued by mail.
Beginning October 25, drivers caught running the red light will be fined $75. No points will be assessed on the driver’s license.
Eight red light cameras are already operating in Colorado Springs. They are:
- East Platte Avenue at Chelton Road (eastbound approach)
- Briargate Boulevard at Lexington Boulevard (westbound approach)
- Academy Boulevard at North Carefree Circle (northbound approach)
- Academy Boulevard at Dublin Boulevard (northbound approach)
- Lake Avenue at East Cheyenne Mountain Boulevard (eastbound approach and left turn lane eastbound to northbound)
- Airport Road at South Academy Boulevard (northbound approach and left turn lane from northbound to westbound)
- East Platte Avenue and North Union Boulevard (westbound approach and left turn lane)
- East Woodmen Road and Duryea Drive (eastbound approach)
>> More information from the city about red light cameras