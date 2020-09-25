Two red light cameras installed in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, — Two new red-light cameras will go live in Colorado Springs Friday, September 25, police said.

The new cameras are at:

Austin Bluffs Parkway and North Academy Boulevard (westbound approach)

East Platte Avenue and North Murray Boulevard (westbound approach and right turn lane)

The two cameras will go live on Friday. Drivers will have a 30-day warning period before fines begin. During the grace period, written warnings will be issued by mail.

Beginning October 25, drivers caught running the red light will be fined $75. No points will be assessed on the driver’s license.

Eight red light cameras are already operating in Colorado Springs. They are:

>> More information from the city about red light cameras