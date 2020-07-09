Two months into search for missing Chaffee County mother, investigators “aggressively working this case”

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. — It has been two months since a Chaffee County mother disappeared.

49-year-old Suzanne Morphew was reported missing on Mother’s Day, May 10 after she didn’t return home from a bike ride.

Since then, the Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX21 News, investigators have followed-up on 600 tips and conducted several searches in an effort to locate Morphew.

“This case remains very active, as more than a dozen investigators are aggressively working this case on a daily basis,” said Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze. “And until we determine what happened to Suzanne, we can’t discount any scenario or formally eliminate anyone from suspicion.”

To date, no arrests have been made, and Morphew has not been located.

On Thursday, local, state, and federal investigators returned to search the Morphew property in Maysville, west of Salida.

A private investigator NOT working on the case told me "operation activity" could be agents gathering more evidence pertinent to the case and or a potential person of interest that they are contacting. — Lauren Scharf (@LaurenScharfTV) July 9, 2020

The public is asked to continue to report any information about this case to the tipline by calling (719) 312-7530.

The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office is being assisted by the Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) in this missing person case.

NOTE: This article will be updated with more information tonight.