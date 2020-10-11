Two men taken to hospital after shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS– Two people were shot early Sunday morning in Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD).

Around 12:30 a.m., police responded to a shooting at E Dale Street and N Circle Drive.

Officers say two men with gunshot wounds were taken to the hospital. One man was shot in the torso and the other man was shot in the arm.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates a disturbance took place between people who were attending a private event being hosted at a business located at 2945 Galley Road.

During the disturbance, an unknown suspect produced and discharged a firearm, striking the two victims.

Police say information about the suspect(s) will be released as it becomes available.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please call the CSPD Communications Center at 719-444-7000.