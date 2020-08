PUEBLO, Colo.– Police say two men were shot in Pueblo early Sunday morning and were taken to the hospital.

Just before 1:30 a.m., officers were on their way to a call when they heard gunshots at W Northern Avenue & Vinewood Lane.

Officers say they saw cars fleeing a nearby parking lot and pulled in to find two men down with gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to the hospital by AMR.

Crimes Against Persons & CSI investigators are investigating.