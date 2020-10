PUEBLO, Colo.– Pueblo Police are investigating after two men were shot in Pueblo on Saturday night around 11:00 p.m. in the area of Baystate Avenue and Wabash Avenue.

Police say a man with a gunshot wound to the abdomen and a man with a gunshot wound to the hand were transported to the hospital.

The shooting appears to be the result of an argument between relatives, according to police.

Officers have identified a suspect, who left the scene on foot with a woman.

Officers have identified a suspect, who left the scene on foot with a female. The investigation is ongoing. pic.twitter.com/lhv5Pm38OR — Tom Rummel (@PPDWatchIVCapt) October 4, 2020

The investigation is ongoing.