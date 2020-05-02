Two men awarded for life-saving actions on Monument Lake

MONUMENT, Colo. — On Friday, the Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Protection District presented two people with awards for Life-Saving Actions they took on April 13, 2020.

Both men took immediate action in an attempt to rescue a boater in distress on Monument Lake. Unfortunately, the boater did not survive however these men exhibited heroic actions by placing themselves in harm’s way while attempting to gain access to the boater in distress.

In the photos are the two citizens along with their family members, Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Chief Chris Truty, Tri-Lakes Monument Fire Board President Dr. John Hildebrandt, Monument Mayor Don Wilson, Monument Police Chief Sean Hemingway, and Monument Town Manager Mike Foreman!