Two men arrested on drug and weapons charges after crash

COLORADO SPRINGS– Two men were arrested on Sunday morning in Colorado Springs on multiple charges.

Police were on patrol in the 200 block of S. 26th Street in Old Colorado City around 10:30 a.m. and saw a car run a stop sign.

Police say the driver then crashed into another parked car, got out of the car and ran away.

The two suspects are identified as 28-year-old Shawn Granlund and 26-year-old Tyler Bailey.

The passenger complied with police and was in possession of a handgun. He also had an outstanding felony warrant.

The driver was found nearby and was in possession of methamphetamine and heroin.

Police say a second handgun was found in the vehicle, and probable cause was developed for the arrest of the driver, who was also a convicted felon, for possession of that firearm.

Granlund and Bailey were booked into jail on weapons and other charges.