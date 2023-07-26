(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said two men have been arrested in relation to a bank robbery that happened on Friday, July 7 in Unincorporated El Paso County.

According to EPSO, on July 7 at around 5 p.m., deputies were called to a robbery at the State Farm Bank on McLaughlin Road in Unincorporated El Paso County. When deputies arrived they were told that allegedly a black man entered the lobby and pointed a gun at the five bank employees and ordered them to give him money. EPSO said there were only employees in the bank at the time and there were no injuries.

Police reviewed video evidence of the time of the robbery and found the suspect left the building and walked east toward a car wash where a vehicle and driver were waiting. Detectives later identified the two suspects as 27-year-old Dakota Walker and 29-year-old Joshua Harris.

Dakota Walker, Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Joshua Harris, Courtesy: El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Walker, the alleged bank robber was arrested on July 21 in Kansas by the Lenexa Police Department. According to EPSO when Walker was arrested he was allegedly in possession of evidence relating to the robbery.

Deputies said Harris used a vehicle registered in his name during the robbery. Harris’ vehicle was found near the 2000 block of North Academy Boulevard on July 14. The Colorado Springs Police Department and EPSO deputies confirmed Harris to be working at one of the businesses. While Officers and Deputies tried to arrest Harris, he allegedly briefly barricaded himself inside the business but was shortly arrested without incident.

Harris was booked into the El Paso County Jail on a $50,000 bond while Walker was booked into the Johnson County Jail in Kansas on a $100,000 bond. Both men are facing charges of one count of Aggravated Robbery, five counts of Felony Menacing, and one count of Theft.