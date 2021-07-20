Update: Garden of the Gods Road set to fully reopen Wednesday morning

UPDATE: Colorado Springs Utilities crews and contractors working around the clock have Garden of the Gods Road west of I-25 set to reopen fully Wednesday.

Freshly laid asphalt will cure overnight in time for the eastbound lanes and remaining westbound lanes from N. Chestnut Street to Rusina Road to open by 6 a.m. Two of the westbound lanes have been opened since Saturday.

Repairs to a section of 24” water main were completed on Monday. The repairs were needed following a break last week at a connection point between sections of pipe that run under the road.

ORIGINAL: COLORADO SPRINGS — Two westbound lanes on Garden of the Gods Road have reopened following a water main break.

According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the two lanes reopened at 7 a.m. Saturday morning.

Southbound I-25 traffic can access the reopened lanes while northbound lanes cannot. Eastbound lanes from N. Chestnut Street to I-25 are still closed.

The partial reopening comes days after a water main break forced the closure of Garden of the Gods Road west of I-25.

Garden of the Gods Road is one of the busiest sections of traffic in Colorado Springs.