Two killed in three-car crash on Highway 83 near Stagecoach Road

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) investigates a triple car crash that occurred at Colorado Highway 83 and Old Stagecoach Road around 11 A.M. Thursday.
According to CSP, at least two people were killed, and multiple people and children had to be taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No other information about the crash was immediately available. Troopers say a press conference with specifics about the crash will be held at 3 P.M.
