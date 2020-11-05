Two killed in three-car crash on Highway 83 near Stagecoach Road

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) investigates a triple car crash that occurred at Colorado Highway 83 and Old Stagecoach Road around 11 A.M. Thursday.

Update, per CSP, Hwy 83 remains closed with an estimated reopening around 3:30 pm following a serious injury crash investigation. — Colo Spgs Traffic (@CSTMC) November 5, 2020

According to CSP, at least two people were killed, and multiple people and children had to be taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information about the crash was immediately available. Troopers say a press conference with specifics about the crash will be held at 3 P.M.

