Two killed in three-car crash in Black Forest

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Two people were killed in a three car crash in Black Forest Sunday evening.

The Colorado State Patrol investigated the crash that happened on Shoup road at the intersection of Vollmer road just after 5 p.m.

Trooper said a 24-year-old driving a Saturn sedan failed to stop for a stop sign going eastbound on Shoup Road. He T-boned a Lexus sedan forcing it to rotate into oncoming traffic where it was hit again by Ford F150.

The 72-year-old driver and the 62-year-old passenger of the Lexus were killed.

The crash remains under investigation.

