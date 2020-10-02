Two injured in shooting on east side of Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex on the east side of Colorado Springs on Thursday night.

Police said they were dispatched to the Westview Apartments located in the 300 block of University Drive around 7:17 p.m. to a report of a possible drive-by shooting. Officers said at least one shot was fired and there were people outside fighting.







According to CSPD, two people were taken to the hospital. One person suffered serious injuries while the other has life-threatening injuries. The identities of the victims were not disclosed.

As of 8:30 p.m. there have been no arrests and police couldn’t provide a description of the suspect.

The major crimes unit was called out to the scene. The incident is under investigation.

