Two injured in Christmas Eve fire in Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a house fire on Oro Blanco Drive on December 24, 2020. /Courtesy: CSFD

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on Oro Blanco Drive, southest of Austin Bluffs Parkway, on Thursday evening.

#ColorqdoSpeingsFire on scene of a working structure fire at 4626 Oro Blanco Dr. E17 first unit on scene. Fire is currently@under control. one burn victim being transported to area hospital. pic.twitter.com/P3JnO0iXl3 — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 25, 2020

CSFD reported that the fire was under control a short time later. Crews found a burn victim as they worked, and that person was taken to the hospital.

Not long after, fire crews found a second burn victim who was also taken to the hopsital for treatment.

#ColoradoSpringsFire structure fire on Oro Blanco Dr fire crews have located a second burn victim being transported to@the hospital. — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) December 25, 2020

CSFD has not yet released information on the cause of the fire or the condition of the two people who were hurt.

This article will be updated.