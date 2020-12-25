Two injured in Christmas Eve fire in Colorado Springs

The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a house fire on Oro Blanco Drive on December 24, 2020. /Courtesy: CSFD

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a fire at a home on Oro Blanco Drive, southest of Austin Bluffs Parkway, on Thursday evening.

CSFD reported that the fire was under control a short time later. Crews found a burn victim as they worked, and that person was taken to the hospital.

Not long after, fire crews found a second burn victim who was also taken to the hopsital for treatment.

CSFD has not yet released information on the cause of the fire or the condition of the two people who were hurt.

This article will be updated.

