(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Two people were injured, one seriously, after a driver hit their Utility Terrain Vehicle (UTV) in Colorado Springs near Memorial Park.

According to the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD), officers were called to the intersection of Airport Road and Union Boulevard just before 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 3 after reports of a vehicle vs. UTV crash.

When officers arrived, they learned the car’s driver, later identified as James Holm, left the roadway and his vehicle hit a City-owned UTV with two employees inside, who were conducting maintenance in the park. Both employees were transported to the hospital and one of them suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Holm was taken into custody and booked into the El Paso Criminal Justice Center. He is now facing several charges including; Vehicular Assault, Reckless Driving, and DUI.