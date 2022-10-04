(WOODLAND PARK, Colo.) — The Woodland Park Police Department (WPPD) is asking for the community’s assistance locating two missing girls.

WPPD said in a Facebook post that the two girls went missing from the area of Gateway Elementary School, just off of South Baldwin Street.

The girls went missing around 4 p.m., WPPD said, and they are presumed to be together.

If you seen them or believe you have information on their whereabouts, contact WPPD at 719-687-9262.

FOX21 is working to learn more, check back here for the latest information.